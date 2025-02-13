Expand / Collapse search

Cooking with Fire: BBQ ribs and garlic mashed potatoes with the Tinley Park Fire Department

By
Published  February 13, 2025 6:39am CST
Cooking with Fire
FOX 32 Chicago

TINLEY PARK, Ill. - This morning we're Cooking with Fire with the Tinley Park Fire Department, making firefighter John Lopez's barbecue ribs and garlic mashed potatoes.

BBQ ribs and mashed potatoes recipe

Ribs: 

  • 3 racks of pork loin back ribs
  • Mustard
  • Kinder's roasted garlic seasoning
  • 1 can of root beer
  • 1 bottle of Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce

Garlic Mashed potatoes

  • One 5lb bag of russet potatoes 
  • 1.5 cups of milk
  • 1 tbsp of diced garlic
  • 1/2 tbsp of salt
  • 1 tsp of pepper
  • 2 sticks of butter (Kerrygold Irish garlic butter)

Instructions

Ribs

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees (bake)
  2. Pat dry ribs with paper towel
  3. Peel membrane 
  4. Apply a small amount of mustard as a binder
  5. Coat ribs with kinder seasoning (both sides)
  6. Pour root beer into bottom of pan (enough to barely coat the bottom of pan)
  7. Tightly cover and seal pan with foil
  8. Place in middle of oven for 1 hour
  9. After 1 hour, lower oven temp to 225 degrees and leave for 2 hours (do not open oven)
  10. Remove pan from oven and remove foil
  11. Apply thin layer of bbq sauce throughout top of ribs
  12. Broil top of ribs by either; placing pan uncovered into oven on high broil or placing ribs meat side down on grill at high heat
  13. Serve directly after

Garlic mashed potatoes

  1. 1. Peel and cut potatoes 
  2. Rinse thoroughly with cold water
  3. Boil in pot until fork tender
  4. Drain water and begin mashing 
  5. Add milk and seasoning throughout mashing process
  6. Stir thoroughly and serve when ribs are done

The Source: This recipe came courtesy of Tinley Park firefighter/EMT John Lopez.

Cooking with FireRecipesTinley ParkFood and Drink