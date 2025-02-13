Cooking with Fire: BBQ ribs and garlic mashed potatoes with the Tinley Park Fire Department
TINLEY PARK, Ill. - This morning we're Cooking with Fire with the Tinley Park Fire Department, making firefighter John Lopez's barbecue ribs and garlic mashed potatoes.
BBQ ribs and mashed potatoes recipe
Ribs:
- 3 racks of pork loin back ribs
- Mustard
- Kinder's roasted garlic seasoning
- 1 can of root beer
- 1 bottle of Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce
Garlic Mashed potatoes
- One 5lb bag of russet potatoes
- 1.5 cups of milk
- 1 tbsp of diced garlic
- 1/2 tbsp of salt
- 1 tsp of pepper
- 2 sticks of butter (Kerrygold Irish garlic butter)
Instructions
Ribs
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees (bake)
- Pat dry ribs with paper towel
- Peel membrane
- Apply a small amount of mustard as a binder
- Coat ribs with kinder seasoning (both sides)
- Pour root beer into bottom of pan (enough to barely coat the bottom of pan)
- Tightly cover and seal pan with foil
- Place in middle of oven for 1 hour
- After 1 hour, lower oven temp to 225 degrees and leave for 2 hours (do not open oven)
- Remove pan from oven and remove foil
- Apply thin layer of bbq sauce throughout top of ribs
- Broil top of ribs by either; placing pan uncovered into oven on high broil or placing ribs meat side down on grill at high heat
- Serve directly after
Garlic mashed potatoes
- 1. Peel and cut potatoes
- Rinse thoroughly with cold water
- Boil in pot until fork tender
- Drain water and begin mashing
- Add milk and seasoning throughout mashing process
- Stir thoroughly and serve when ribs are done
The Source: This recipe came courtesy of Tinley Park firefighter/EMT John Lopez.