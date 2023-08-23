Cook's Corner mass shooting: 4 dead, including suspect; several others hurt at popular OC bar

A mass shooting at Cook’s Corner, a popular bar in Orange County, leaves at least four people dead, including the suspected gunman, Wednesday night, according to officials.

SkyFOX was over the scene in Trabuco Canyon as there was a heavy police presence at and around the bar. The Orange County Sheriff's Department said in addition to the three people killed, the suspected gunman has died.

OC Sheriff wrote on social media that a deputy-involved shooting broke out at one point, but did not explicitly say that was how the suspect died.

In addition to the reported casualties, six people were taken to the hospital, OC Sheriff wrote on social media.

Officials have not released the suspect's identity or did not say how the suspect died. FOX 11 has a crew heading to the scene to get more information.

According to Cooks Corner's Instagram page, Wednesday was supposed to be the bar's $8 spaghetti night special.

As of Wednesday night at 9 p.m., the shooting victims have not been identified. The news of the Cook's Corner shooting comes about seven months after a gunman opened fire at a Monterey Park ballroom dance studio, killing 11 people.

The Monterey Park shooting happened as the community was celebrating the Lunar New Year weekend.

