Cool and dry week ahead in Chicago and suburbs
CHICAGO - It's going to be a cool and dry week ahead in Chicago and the suburbs.
Monday, April 12, will be partly sunny with highs in the low 60s and winds gusting to 35 mph. A dry cold front will pass Monday night.
Tuesday, April 13, will be nice and mostly sunny with highs in in the upper 50s.
It will be chilly Wednesday, April 14, and and Thursday, April 15, with highs in the low 50s under partly to mostly sunny skies.
What will the weather be in Chicago next weekend?
Milder weather is expected on Friday through the weekend, highs in the upper 50s. There is a chance for showers Saturday.
What is the forecast for tonight, April 11?
- SUNDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds 5 mph.
- MONDAY: Partly sunny, gusty wind to 35 mph. Highs in the low 60s. Winds 10 to 15 mph with stronger gusts.
- MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 40s. Winds 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
- TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds 10-15 mph with stronger gusts.