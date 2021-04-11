Cool and dry week ahead in Chicago and suburbs

It's going to be a cool and dry week ahead in Chicago and the suburbs.

Monday, April 12, will be partly sunny with highs in the low 60s and winds gusting to 35 mph. A dry cold front will pass Monday night.

Tuesday, April 13, will be nice and mostly sunny with highs in in the upper 50s.

It will be chilly Wednesday, April 14, and and Thursday, April 15, with highs in the low 50s under partly to mostly sunny skies.

GET BREAKING WEATHER ALERTS ON THE FOX 32 APP

What will the weather be in Chicago next weekend?

Advertisement

Milder weather is expected on Friday through the weekend, highs in the upper 50s. There is a chance for showers Saturday.

What is the forecast for tonight, April 11?