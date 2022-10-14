Cool weekend in store for Chicago

Clouds have prevented a temperature free fall overnight, so the freeze warning is canceled.

Today will be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds and slightly milder temps not far from 60 degrees.

Tonight there will be a few-hour period of light rain after the evening rush hour.

The weekend looks cool but dry with highs in the low to mid 50s both days.

There’s a cold front coming Sunday night which might produce a sprinkle or light shower but the main story is the shot of legit cold air (by mid-October standards) for Monday and Tuesday.

Highs will be in the mid 40s, a good 15 degrees below normal.