Some cooling off at Chicago Blackhawks' Fifth Third Arena ice rinks

All the heat means the demand for ways to stay cool has skyrocketed.

What better place to do that than at the ice hockey rink, like the Chicago Blackhawks training facility Fifth Third Arena.

They keep it a lovely 55-60 degrees inside, which might sound cold but on a day like Thursday is absolutely perfect.

The ice rinks at Fifth Third Arena have been staying very busy the last two days, with phones ringing off the hook of people wanting to know if they can just come in and try skating — and of course, you can!

They also have teams that practice on their ice. The St. Ignatius hockey team is going through tryouts right now. Players were grateful they chose this sport and not another!

The Chicago area is almost through this heatwave, but next time it’s sweltering, come over to this arena. You can rent the equipment you need and hop on the ice.