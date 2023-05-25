Cooper's Hawk reportedly closing in Chicago, while Gordon Ramsay restaurant opens in Naperville

It looks like Chicago is set to lose another restaurant from the downtown area.

Esquire by Cooper's Hawk will close in the Gold Coast on July 17th. It was the chain's sole Chicago location. The restaurant cited under-performance as the reason behind the closure.

The restaurant took over the former Esquire Theater space on Oak Street.

Meanwhile, a new Gordon Ramsay restaurant is coming to Naperville.

The "Ramsay’s Kitchen" location will open May 30th on West Jefferson Street after first being announced in January.

The 5,600 square foot space accommodates more than 160 diners and features a bar, main dining room, a patio, and two private dining areas.

The west suburban location will be just the third in the country, along with Boston and Las Vegas.