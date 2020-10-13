COPA concludes investigation into police shooting of unarmed man at Grand Red Line station

article

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability announced Tuesday that it concluded its investigation into the police shooting of an unarmed man at the CTA’s Grand Red Line station in February, though the agency did not disclose its findings.

Ariel Roman was shot by Officer Melvina Bogard Feb. 28 after officers tried to arrest him for allegedly walking between train cars while carrying cocaine and an illegal amount of marijuana.

In a statement, COPA said its findings and recommendations have been forwarded to the Chicago Police Department and are pending review.

That day, two CPD Mass Transit officers — Bogard and her partner, Bernard Butler, followed Roman off the train at the Grand station.

Bogard tried to take Roman into custody near stairs leading to the station’s main concourse, but a struggle ensued and Roman freed himself despite being tasered and pepper sprayed.

In video footage of the incident, Butler can be heard telling Bogard to shoot Roman. Bogard fired one round at Roman while he stood a few feet away from the officers, and once more after he ran up an escalator.

Roman survived the shooting, and Bogard and Butler were stripped of their police powers as COPA investigated.