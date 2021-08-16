COPA: No video of Officer Ella French shooting to be released

Chicago’s police oversight agency on Monday announced it would not release any video of the deadly shooting involving Officer Ella French.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) says a current court order is preventing the agency from posting any videos or materials connected to the August 7th shooting during a traffic stop in West Englewood.

Two brothers — Monte Morgan and Eric Morgan — have been charged in the death of French and her partner who was critically wounded. Both officers suffered gunshot wounds to the head.

Officer French’s visitation is set for Wednesday.

