COPA releases video of off-duty officer-involved shootout in Morgan Park

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) released videos of an officer-involved shooting in Morgan Park last month.

An off-duty Chicago police officer was driving to work in their personal vehicle on July 23 when a car full of people crashed into the officer's car in the 10800 block of South Campbell Avenue.

COPA said multiple people got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the officer, who was still in their car. The officer shot back and the suspects fled the scene.

The officer was not wounded. No one is currently in custody.

Following the investigation, COPA released videos, reports, and 911 calls from the incident. The videos released did not show the shooting or the crash, but several doorbell cameras caught the sound of gunfire nearby.

One video shows someone running from the gunfire and a black sedan with front-end damage fleeing the scene.