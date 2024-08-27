Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook County, Southern Cook County, Central Cook County
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Grundy County, Kane County, Lake County, DeKalb County, Northern Will County, Kendall County, McHenry County, DuPage County, Kankakee County, Southern Will County, La Salle County, Eastern Will County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 12:05 PM CDT until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Mchenry County, Kenosha County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Porter County, Lake County, Newton County, Jasper County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 1:45 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 12:00 AM CDT, Lake County, Southern Cook County, Kane County, Northern Cook County, Eastern Will County, Central Cook County, Grundy County, McHenry County, Northern Will County, DuPage County, Southern Will County, Kendall County, Porter County, Newton County, Jasper County, Lake County

COPA releases video of off-duty officer-involved shootout in Morgan Park

By Maggie Duly
Published  August 27, 2024 10:42am CDT
Morgan Park
FOX 32 Chicago

COPA releases video of off-duty officer-involved shootout

An off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with multiple suspects after a car crash in Morgan Park. COPA released video from the incident. No injuries were reported.

CHICAGO - The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) released videos of an officer-involved shooting in Morgan Park last month. 

An off-duty Chicago police officer was driving to work in their personal vehicle on July 23 when a car full of people crashed into the officer's car in the 10800 block of South Campbell Avenue

COPA said multiple people got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the officer, who was still in their car. The officer shot back and the suspects fled the scene. 

The officer was not wounded. No one is currently in custody. 

Following the investigation, COPA released videos, reports, and 911 calls from the incident. The videos released did not show the shooting or the crash, but several doorbell cameras caught the sound of gunfire nearby. 

One video shows someone running from the gunfire and a black sedan with front-end damage fleeing the scene. 