COPA releases new details on suburban police shootout

New details are being released about a suburban shootout between Chicago police and a possible homicide suspect.

The Chicago Office of Police Accountability (COPA) said Wednesday the shooting was captured on body camera and it will be released within 60 days of the shooting.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. Feb. 24 in the 15200 block of S. Meadow Lane in Dolton.

Chicago police were investigating a homicide when they encountered a potential suspect leaving a home and getting into a vehicle nearby.

The suspect then got out and ran from the scene on foot.

RELATED: Shooting in Dolton: Suspect arrested, officers placed on administrative duties

Two officers swept the area and the suspect then pulled a gun and fired shots toward police, according to CPD.

Three more officers were driving nearby when they saw the suspect fire rounds. They got out of their vehicle and told the suspect to drop their weapon.

Two officers fired rounds toward the suspect, but no one was struck or injured.

A short time later, the suspect was found and taken into custody. Their gun was also recovered.

The two officers who fired in the suspect's direction have been placed on administrative duties for 30 days as the investigation continues.

Anyone with more information on the incident or who has video footage is urged to contact COPA's office at 312-746-3609.