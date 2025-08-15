COPA responding to officer-involved shooting on Chicago’s South Side
CHICAGO - The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is responding to an officer-involved shooting on Chicago's South Side.
What we know:
The incident happened Friday afternoon near 71st Street and Chappel Avenue.
What we don't know:
Details about the shooting and any injuries have not been released.
COPA is urging anyone with information to call its office at 312-746-3609.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.