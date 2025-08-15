COPA responding to officer-involved shooting on Chicago’s South Side

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is responding to an officer-involved shooting on Chicago's South Side.

What we know:

The incident happened Friday afternoon near 71st Street and Chappel Avenue.

What we don't know:

Details about the shooting and any injuries have not been released.

COPA is urging anyone with information to call its office at 312-746-3609.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.