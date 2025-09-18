COPA releases video of shootout involving off-duty Chicago officer

The Brief COPA released video of an Aug. 3 shootout involving an off-duty officer and four suspects. The officer suffered minor injuries from broken glass; No other injuries were reported. The suspects fled in a white sedan.



The Chicago police oversight agency has released video showing a shootout between an off-duty officer and a group of people last month on the Southwest Side.

What we know:

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) on Thursday released surveillance video and other materials from the shooting.

The footage shows the officer exchanging gunfire with four offenders at around 6:13 a.m. on Aug. 3 in the 4800 block of South Bishop St., in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The officer was injured by broken glass and taken to a hospital for observation. No other injuries were reported.

Police said the armed group got into a white sedan and fled.

The officer was placed on routine administrative leave for at least 30 days, as required by CPD protocol.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact COPA at 312-746-3609 or at chicagocopa.org.