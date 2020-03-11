Coronavirus case in heart of the Loop has Chicago on high alert

We are learning more about the first coronavirus case in the heart of the Loop in Chicago.

An employee who works in One Prudential Plaza, which is one of the largest office complexes in the city, has tested positive for COVID-19. The positive test has forced two companies to tell their employees to work from home.

A notice sent to people working at One Prudential Plaza says management for the building was notified that an employee with the real estate investment firm CA Ventures got sick last week and went home. That person did test positive for coronavirus late Tuesday night. Those who work in close proximity to the individual have been notified and will self-quarantine for 14 days.

Meanwhile, state officials announced at a press conference Wednesday that there are six new cases, bringing the statewide total to 25 infected with the coronavirus.

"With these new cases, we are seeing more spread in our community. If anyone is feeling symptoms, if they have had contact, they should notify their provider,” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Views of the sun rising to illuminate the Chicago skyline from the Adler Planetarium on March 2, 2018. (Patrick Gorski/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The state department of public health has tested 266 people in Illinois, who all came back negative; 76 others, some who have been tested, are still being monitored.

Advertisement

LATEST CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Inside One Prudential Plaza, there is a food court, several businesses and a train station. One woman told FOX 32 she had no idea about the coronavirus patient who works in the building.

"With this being the train station, I am a little surprised. There should be signs or notices or something,” Cynthia said.

There are economic signs of canceled trade shows, and conferences that leave hotels with vacant rooms. Not to mention MLB’s Opening Day just around the corner.

"We are considering what those opening dates are and if that will affect those teams and leagues, and the public. What's most important is the safety of the people of our state. Decisions are being made,” said Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE