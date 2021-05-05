Coronavirus causing a rise in eating disorders, diabetes

A number of coronavirus survivors are being diagnosed with diabetes.

A new study found that 39% of Department of Veterans Affairs’ patients have diabetes within six months of getting the virus.

A similar study in England looked at 50,000 COVID-19 cases and found people were 50% more likely to get diabetes within six months after being discharged from the hospital.

Researchers believe the virus is somehow triggering the disease.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

Another unwelcome result of the pandemic is a rise in eating disorders.

A psychologist from Rush University Medical Center says eating disorders thrive on isolation, and the stress of the past year increases the severity of the illness.

Dr. Mackenzie Kelly says that with so many people spending so much more time at home, many are finding themselves unable to escape their disatisfaction with their appearance.

Events and activities that would cause a distraction are canceled and that's causing many people to be left alone with their thoughts.

Kelly says it's important to remember, you don't have to be incredibly thin to have an eating disorder.

"The minority of people with eating disorders are people who are visibly underweight. And really, eating disorders capture so much more than that," Kelly said. "It may be things like skipping meals, trying to change the way that you’re eating to lose weight in slightly more subtle ways or people might say, ‘well I'm still eating, I’m not starving myself’. But maybe they're going a long time without eating and the find that they over-eat at their next meal or they’re losing control over their eating."

SIGN UP FOR EMAIL UPDATES FROM FOX 32 NEWS

If you need help, be sure to reach out to a therapist who specializes in treating eating disorders.

Advertisement

If you're worried about a friend or family member, Kelly recommends about their well-being and encouraging them to talk with someone instead of focusing specifically on their weight.