Coronavirus news: What's real and what's fake?

Conspiracy theories are flying, and a lot of misinformation is going around right now about the coronavirus. The internet is making it hard to distinguish what's real and what's fake.

There’s also been a surge of web visitors to sites claiming the coronavirus was manufactured in a laboratory by an evil conspiracy run by — take your pick — Jewish groups or the Chinese government, or even Bill Gates as part of a plot by billionaires to depopulate the Earth. Serious researchers call that untrue.

James Warren’s NewsGuardTech.com has rated 4,000 internet sites. Whether liberal or conservative is less important than whether they rely on fact-based reporting.

You can download the browser attachment from NewsGuardTech.com for free and it will tell you whether a website is trustworthy or not.

On Monday, Illinois officials reported a total of 1,285 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths in the state, up from 1,049 cases and nine deaths on Sunday.