Corpse Flower expected to bloom in Milwaukee this weekend

If you're looking to do something this weekend, you might want to think about heading to Milwaukee to see the Corpse Flower bloom.

The flower is at the Mitchel Park Domes and it only blooms about once every eight years.

When it happens, it releases a smell similar to a rotting corpse.

This is now the fourth Corpse Flower to bloom at the Domes.

The last three have attracted huge crowds. People who have experienced the bloom in the past say it's unforgettable.

The Domes will post on social media when it starts to open up, then you have about a day or two to get a whiff of it.

The Chicago Botanic Garden also has its own corpse flower.