Federal prosecutors rest case in corruption trial of former Chicago Ald. Ed Burke

Federal prosecutors have rested their case in the corruption trial of former Chicago Alderman Ed Burke. It took two weeks to lay out the case against him.

At the center of it all is a Burger King on the city's Southwest Side, where Burke is accused of holding up permits to try to get tax business for his law firm. Key evidence in the case comes from a wire worn by another former alderman, Danny Solis.

Jurors also listened to a phone conversation secretly recorded in 2017, where the Burger King allegations were purportedly discussed.

"And, we were going to talk about the real estate tax representation, and you were going to have somebody get in touch with me so we could expedite your permits," Burke is heard on recorded phone call audio saying.

Someone then says, "I'm sorry Mr. Burke, was what that last part?" – to which Burke responds, "You were going to have somebody call me so we can help you make sure you get your permits, for the remodeling."

In response, Burke's defense attorneys emphasized that the law firm was never actually hired, and the mentioned discussion was just a small part of a much longer conversation.

Burke's defense is expected to call Solis to the stand when testimony resumes. Burke has pleaded not guilty to all charges leveled against him.