Costco will require all shoppers to wear face masks starting May 4

Costco announced it will require all shoppers to wear face masks starting May 4.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the store has implemented several changes. U.S. Costco warehouses will allow no more than two people to enter the warehouse with each membership card.

Starting May 4, all Costco members and guests must wear a mask or face covering that covers the mouth and nose at all times while at Costco. This requirement does not apply to children under the age of 2 or to individuals who are unable to wear a mask or face covering due to a medical condition.

Also starting Monday, most Costco locations and Costco gas stations will return to regular operating hours. For specific hours, find a Costco warehouse near you.

Additionally, certain Costco warehouses will reserve the 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. hours Monday through Friday for members ages 60 and older, and people with disabilities. Only members who meet this criteria will be able to shop during these hours. Guests will not be admitted.

Costco is temporarily allowing priority access for Costco members who are healthcare workers and first responders such as police officers, EMTs and firefighters. Healthcare workers (which includes pharmacists and all hospital employees with a hospital ID) and first responders who present a Costco membership card and official identification of their role, will be allowed to move to the front of any line to enter the warehouse. Only members who meet this criteria will be able to shop during these hours. Guests will not be admitted.