Suburban teacher claims heating problems at school worse than reported

For the past few days, FOX 32 has been reporting on the heating issues in schools across suburban Country Club Hills.

And now, one teacher says it is worse than the district is letting on and it has been going on for years.

We're not showing her or using her name because she worried being identified could lead to retaliation, either losing her job or being transferred.

Still, she believes it's time people know what's really happening.

The teacher said the heat at Meadowview Intermediate School has been so inconsistent, not just lately but for years.

She says her colleagues have been flipping switches on the HVAC system just to get warm air, even though they were told not to, because it's the only way to stop cold air from blowing all day.

And it's not just classrooms. She says the teacher's lounge is still freezing. But her concern remains on her students. Some have stayed home because it's been unbearable.

"Most of the time they want to wear a jacket. So hoodies, they can't wear hoodies, but they've been allowing it this week. A lot of sleepiness. They can't concentrate because they're cold and they want to bundle up. So it's a little hard," she said. "Monday, my classroom was at 49 degrees. We were in coats. We were bringing in space heaters. But they were they were asking us not to. It's been bad. Today's been better."

When we were in Country Club Hills this week, the administration told FOX 32 the heating situation is being addressed and the district says all classrooms are now meeting the required temperature.

But some teachers and parents aren't buying it. They're planning to bring this up at the next school board meeting on Dec. 17.

Country Club Hills District 160 released a statement on Thursday, saying in part:

At Country Club Hills District 160, the safety and well-being of our students and staff are our top priorities. We understand that a safe, supportive learning environment is essential for our students to thrive academically and socially.

Recently, we discovered that the temperature in two of our buildings was below acceptable levels. As soon as this was brought to our attention, we acted immediately to rectify the situation. Our commitment is to ensure that all conditions are optimal for learning and that every individual in our care feels safe and secure.

The school district has proactively worked to ensure that not only the affected classrooms but all learning spaces are maintained at appropriate temperature levels.

On December 4th, licensed Union 597 Pipefitter Service Technicians conducted thorough temperature assessments using precision Fluke temperature probes. In the case of Southwood Middle and Meadowview Intermediary, their skilled technicians carried out essential repairs and adjustments to the equipment servicing several classrooms before taking these measurements. Alongside the readings obtained with their Fluke devices, they also documented the thermostat readings and setpoints for each room.

As of yesterday, we are pleased to report that all classrooms across our three schools are now at or above the required temperature of 68 degrees Fahrenheit.