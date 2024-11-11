Country Club Hills police release images of vehicle involved in fatal Hillcrest High School shooting

The Brief Surveillance images have been released of a vehicle involved in Saturday's fatal shooting outside Hillcrest High School. Police are investigating the killing of a 41-year-old man during a junior high basketball tournament.



The incident unfolded as the Prairie-Hills Junior High boys’ basketball team played in a tournament inside the school, according to Bremen High School District 228.

Police said the man, 41, was ambushed in the rear parking lot just before 1:30 p.m. as he walked to his car with his son. Surveillance footage shows a completely tinted black, four-door Infiniti Q50, which authorities say blocked the victim’s path before multiple suspects emerged from the vehicle and began shooting.

The suspects wore hoodies and masks, police said.

Following the shooting, the suspects fled the scene in the Infiniti, which was last seen on Chicago's South Side.

Country Club Hills police confirmed they have no evidence suggesting a confrontation occurred inside the school building. The suspects are believed to have waited in the parking lot before targeting the victim.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the suspects or the vehicle to contact the Country Club Hills Police Department at 708-798-3191 or the SWORN tip line at 708-206-2899.

Counselors and support resources remain available for students and families affected by the incident, district officials said.