Country music star Jake Owen to hold White Sox postgame concert Friday

This Friday, Guaranteed Rate Field will be rockin'!

Chart-topping country music star Jake Owen will be performing for White Sox fans after the game, and tickets are still available.

With the purchase of a game ticket, you are in. The country music star says Chicago is his favorite pit stop.

He'll be performing 30 minutes after the last out at Friday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians.

Owen released his seventh studio album this summer. He's actually an avid golfer, but we asked him if he could step in if the Sox needed him.

"I’m actually a big Sox fan and I grew up with a twin brother, so we were always playing baseball growing up. I was the catcher," he said. "So I feel like I could do alright."

First pitch is at 6:10 p.m. on Friday, and tickets start at just $11.