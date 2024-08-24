Country star Luke Bryan's tour truck gets stuck under downtown bridge ahead of Chicago show

Image 1 of 5 ▼ One of Luke Bryan's tour semi-trucks appears to have gotten stuck under a bridge in Chicago ahead of his show at Wrigley Field. (Christopher Norton)

An equipment semi-truck from country star Luke Bryan's tour got stuck under a bridge in downtown Chicago ahead of his show at Wrigley Field this weekend.

A bystander captured images of the stuck semi-truck Saturday morning under a bridge at Irving and DuSable Lake Shore Drive and shared them on Reddit.

Bryan is set to perform at Wrigley Field on Aug. 25 as part of his "Mind of a Country Boy Tour," which features special guests Bailey Zimmerman, Tracy Lawrence, and Chayce Beckham.

This incident is not the first time one of Bryan's tour trucks has made headlines.

Back in 2017, an equipment truck from his tour struck an overpass on a Long Island parkway, according to a report from the Associated Press. The incident happened hours after his performance at Jones Beach Theatre.

No injuries were reported in that incident.

The truck that became stuck in Chicago remained at the scene for several hours. It is unclear if this will impact Bryan's performance on Sunday.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more details as they become available.