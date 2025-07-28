Couple steals dachshund puppy from Chicago shelter, returns it next day

The Brief A couple took an 8-week-old dachshund from a Chicago shelter without completing the adoption process. Shelter staff believe they were avoiding the $300 fee, risking the puppy’s health by skipping proper procedures. The couple returned the dog the next day; no charges were filed, and the puppy is now up for adoption again.



Call it the case of the pilfered puppy.

Leaders of Chicago’s Anti-Cruelty Society are raising concerns after one of their four-legged friends disappeared under mysterious circumstances — but the story has a happy ending.

What we know:

Anti-Cruelty Society President Darlene Duggan said a young couple walked into the River North shelter just before closing time Sunday to look at dogs available for adoption. The pair quickly took an interest in an 8-week-old dachshund named Peter.

"He’s an adorable little Dachshund mix," said Duggan. "So he is long. And he has short little legs. He’s eight weeks old, so he has a lot of energy and exuberance."

Surveillance footage captured the couple’s visit — and the apparent dognapping.

"They signed in. Took a dog out with one of our volunteers. They were introducing it, getting to know it in the courtyard, considering adoption," said Duggan. "We have them on camera, leaving the shelter before they were able to put in an adoption application. Leaving the shelter with the dog in hand."

Duggan said she suspects the couple may not have wanted to pay the $300 adoption fee. But by stealing the puppy, she said, they may have put its life at risk.

"We have procedures in place where we do applications, we talk through the implications of introducing a new family member into the home," she said. "We go through the vaccine records, medical care — expected things for the animal, like feeding and vet care."

Late Monday afternoon, the couple returned Peter to the shelter and left quickly without speaking to staff.

As far as the Anti-Cruelty Society is concerned, it’s no harm, no foul — and no charges filed.

"We sent [Peter] back up to our vet team," Duggan said. "Everything seems to be in good working order. So he’s available and ready for adoption again."

What's next:

The canine caper comes at a time when animal shelters across the Chicago area are overflowing. Shelter officials say it's a reminder that now is a great time to adopt — just make sure to do it legally.