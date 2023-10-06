Couple sets unofficial world record for casino betting on 21st wedding anniversary

article

A couple celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary in a unique way, placing bets at casinos in Las Vegas.

John and Kristina Mehaffey marked their 21 years together by attempting to set an unofficial world record for placing bets at the most casinos in 24 hours. Their goal was to gamble at 93 casinos, surpassing the previous record of 74.

"We had it planned out. I had a Google Maps set up as well as a spreadsheet that literally had every stop, the estimated time we thought we'd be at every place, estimated time we thought we'd spend in each casino. We literally had it planned to the minute as much as we could," said Kristina.

The Mehaffeys successfully accomplished their goal in less than a day, but the real question remains: How much did they win on those bets?