Court docs reveal horrifying details after Indiana couple charged with killing 2 of their kids

The Brief An Indiana couple has been charged with murder after bone fragments and cellphone data indicated that they killed two of their children. New court documents reveal that Steven Valle confessed to killing and burning the children, while Samantha Sebella sent text messages discussing their deaths. Investigators uncovered disturbing details, including Valle’s chilling plan to fashion a necklace from the bone fragments as a memento.



New disturbing details in the case against an Indiana couple charged with killing two of their children were revealed on Thursday.

Steven Valle, 31, and Samantha Sebella, 25, were arrested earlier this month following a gruesome investigation that began with a confession and led to the discovery of bone fragments on their Wheatfield property.

Court documents reveal that Valle told a friend in September that he had killed his two children and burned their bodies.

Valle allegedly confessed while staying at the friend's house and drinking Vodka, saying, "I killed two of my kids" and "I burnt them in the fire pit at my house." He further detailed that he "smothered their first born" and drowned the second before burning their bodies.

The friend reported the confession to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, sparking an investigation that led to the couple's arrest.

When searching their property, investigators found bone fragments in a fire pit. Valle later told investigators that both children had been buried for up to five years before he dug them up and burned their remains.

Sebella’s text messages indicated her awareness of the killings, according to court documents.

On Sept. 17, Sebella texted Valle's friend (the same friend who reported Valle's confession) and said, "Steven burnt my babies." On another occasion, she texted Valle and referred to him as a "baby killer."

Texts from Sebella on Sept. 18 showed her confronting Valle about the deaths, including messages like "Lol okay fire burner" and "I have all the pictures from 2017 you holding my belly with bones."

Other texts sent by Sebella were:

"You Killed my kids cause you are a fa**ot you never loved me"

"Make sure he doesn't kill other girls babies"

"They will know everything you took me to the doctor in 2017 to prove I was pregnant THEY WILL KNOW"

"YOU KILLED OUR BABIES I HAVE THERE DNA IN MY BODY FOREVER"

When Valle was confronted by investigators with their findings, he allegedly claimed the following:

Valle admitted Sebella gave birth to a boy in 2018, but said the baby was born while he was on his way home. When he got home, he said he discovered Sebella passed out and the child lying between her legs. Valle said the child was not breathing nor were his eyes open. Valle said he cleaned the baby up to make him look "pretty", wrapped him in a blanket with his face showing and put him in a box. After three days, Valle said he knew the child wouldn't be coming back to life so he buried him in the backyard near a shed.

He said the second child, a girl, was born prematurely, and he buried her alongside her brother. Valle later dug up their remains and burned them, allegedly sifting through the ashes to collect bone fragments for a necklace as a memento.

Investigators also discovered a chat message from Sebella to Valle, sent on Sept. 19, in which she stated, "have you fa**ots follow and think they gonna kill me ahahhahaha to bad FBI knows we killed out kids".

Both Valle and Sebella have been charged with multiple felonies, including murder, neglect of a dependent causing death, and abuse of a corpse.

Additionally, the Indiana Department of Child Services took the couple's other young child into protective custody.