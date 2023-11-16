Covenant House Illinois' 7th 'Sleep Out' aims to raise $500K for Chicago homeless

In its seventh year, Covenant House Illinois is set to host its annual 'Sleep Out' event Thursday night. It aims to draw attention to the pressing needs of the city's homeless population.

Participants will spend a night outdoors, with the goal of raising $500,000 to support the unhoused.

The Chicago Coalition for the Homeless estimates that over 12,000 individuals between the ages of 18 to 24 experience homelessness every night in Chicago. The 'Sleep Out' initiative seeks to bring awareness to this critical issue and generate funds to address the challenges faced by the city's homeless community.

The event reflects ongoing efforts to address homelessness in Chicago and highlights the collaborative work of organizations like Covenant House Illinois and the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless in advocating for those in need.