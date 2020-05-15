Expand / Collapse search

COVID-19 death count in Cook County surpasses 2,800

Published 
Coronavirus in Chicago
Sun-Times Media Wire
article

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 30: A lion sculpture in front of the Art Institute wears a mask with a depiction of the Chicago flag on April 30, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. On May 1, the state of Illinois will begin requiring everyone to wear a face mask i

Expand

CHICAGO - The Cook County medical examiner’s office on Friday announced another 57 deaths from COVID-19, raising the county’s total fatalities to 2,813.

On Thursday, the county announced that a 12-year-old boy from Gage Park died from the disease, marking the youngest death from COVID-19 in Cook County, the medical examiner’s office said.

Illinois now has more than 87,000 positive cases and 3,928 fatalities from the coronavirus, the Illinois Department of Public Health said Thursday.