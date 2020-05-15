COVID-19 death count in Cook County surpasses 2,800

article

The Cook County medical examiner’s office on Friday announced another 57 deaths from COVID-19, raising the county’s total fatalities to 2,813.

On Thursday, the county announced that a 12-year-old boy from Gage Park died from the disease, marking the youngest death from COVID-19 in Cook County, the medical examiner’s office said.

Illinois now has more than 87,000 positive cases and 3,928 fatalities from the coronavirus, the Illinois Department of Public Health said Thursday.