COVID-related hospitalizations dip to 3-month low in Illinois

Illinois is reporting its lowest number of COVID-related hospitalizations in nearly three months.

As of Tuesday, there are nearly 1,200 people hospitalized across the state, the smallest number reported since Aug. 3.

State health officials reported 20 percent of intensive care unit beds are available.

Nearly 70 percent of Illinois' ventilators are not being used, data show.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Since the onset of the pandemic, Illinois has reported 1,686,048 cases of COVID-19 and 25,648 related deaths.

Advertisement

Sixty-four percent of eligible Illinois residents are now fully vaccinated.