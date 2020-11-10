Expand / Collapse search
COVID surge forces Legislative veto session postponement

By AP NEWS
Published 
Illinois Politics
Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Leaders of the Illinois General Assembly announced Tuesday the postponement of the Legislature’s veto session due to the surge of COVID-19 in the state.

Senate President Don Harmon said the surge of the pandemic is no time to bring together hundreds of people from around the state. The veto session was scheduled for Nov. 17 through 19 and Dec. 1 through 3.

State public health officials on Tuesday reported 12,623 newly confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus, nearly 15% higher than the previous record set Saturday, when cases also topped 12,000.

"It’s not safe or responsible to have a legislative session under these circumstances,” Harmon said.

House Speaker Michael Madigan said the health and safety of the people who work for and serve in the General Assembly and their families is paramount.

It was noted the Springfield area’s positivity rate for confirmed COVID infections had skyrocketed to 14.4 percent in recent days, prompting concerns about hospital capacity in the city.

"We will continue to monitor the situation, consult medical experts and do intend to schedule additional session days so we can finish our important work,” Madigan said.

The 101st General Assembly wraps up business in January when the members of the 102nd General Assembly will be sworn in.