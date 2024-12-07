Chicago police warn of several armed robberies in South Shore neighborhood

Chicago police are warning of a series of armed robberies reported over the last month in the South Shore and West Englewood neighborhoods.

In the incidents, the unknown offenders approached a male victim who was walking. They then displayed a handgun and forcefully took the victim’s property before fleeing on foot, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Here are the reported incident dates and locations:

2200 block of East 70th Place on Nov. 7, at 7:30 p.m.

2300 block of East 70th Place on Nov. 8 at 8:02 p.m.

7000 block of South Jeffery on Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.

2000 block of South 68th Street on Nov. 20 at 7:09 p.m.

2100 block of East 71st Street on Dec. 1 at 11:35 p.m.

7000 block of South Chappel on Dec. 2 at 10 p.m.

7100 block of South Jeffery on Dec. 2 at 10:40 p.m.

Police described the offenders as one or two African American males wearing black hooded sweatshirts and ski masks.

Anyone with information related to the incidents is asked to contact Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTip.com and use reference #P24-1-185A.