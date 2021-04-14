CPD cancels officer days off amid 'events across the country'

The Chicago Police Department has canceled days off for certain members until further notice amid "events across the country," as parts of the U.S grapple with unrest in the wake of the Minnesota police shooting of Daunte Wright.

The Windy City’s police force announced late Monday that members of its Community Safety, Critical Incident Response and Summer Mobile Patrol teams would no longer be able to take days off, as well as "all Area Detectives and additional specialized teams."

The announcement, made on a CPD Twitter account, further notes that the department "is closely monitoring events across the country."

"While there is no actionable intelligence at this time, out of an abundance of caution, CPD will be deploying additional resources across communities citywide, neighborhood retail corridors and the downtown business district," the tweet stated.

Tensions have flared in parts of the country in recent days, as communities respond to the news of the police shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old father from Minnesota. Furthering concern for potential unrest is the anticipated news of a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial, which is expected to be handed down in Hennepin County as early as next week.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

Locally, Chicago police or watchdog officials are also expected this week to release police camera footage in the March 29 shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo.

On Monday, hundreds of protesters in Minnesota gathered hours after a dusk-to-dawn curfew was announced by the governor to denounce Wright’s shooting. When protesters wouldn't disperse, police began firing gas canisters and flash-bang grenades, sending clouds wafting over the crowd and chasing some protesters away. Forty people were arrested. Thirteen arrests were made in neighboring Minneapolis, including for burglaries and curfew violations, police said.

A spokesperson for the Minneapolis Police Department told Fox News last week the agency had already canceled days off for its officers and had "schedules premade in case we decide to go to 12 hour days."

In Portland, Oregon, police said a Monday night demonstration over the shooting turned into a riot, with some in the crowd throwing rocks and other projectiles at officers.

Portland Police Bureau did not respond to Fox News’ request seeking information regarding any department measures being taken going further.

Spokespersons for Los Angeles Police Department and Seattle Police Department said their agencies have not announced any plans so far.

"We will continue to monitor the situation in Minnesota and will continue to plan our staffing accordingly, knowing that we need to be flexible," Seattle Police Sgt. Randall Huserik wrote in an email to Fox News.

Philadelphia Police Department sources told CBS3 officials there planned to "overlap" shifts on Tuesday night in certain areas of the city.

More on Fox News.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.