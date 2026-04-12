2 Chicago police officers, 3 others hurt in West Side crash, CPD says

The Brief Five people, including two Chicago police officers, were hurt in a crash on the city's West Side overnight. All those involved had minor injuries, police said. CPD said the driver of the other car failed to yield and was arrested. Charges are pending.



Multiple people, including two Chicago police officers, were injured in a crash involving a CPD squad car on the city’s West Side overnight.

What we know:

The crash happened around midnight in the 3800 block of W. Washington Blvd. in Garfield Park, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The officers were traveling in a marked squad car with their lights and sirens on to respond to a call.

A 42-year-old male driver in a gray SUV failed to yield at an intersection and caused the crash, police said. Three parked vehicles were also hit as a result.

The driver and two male passengers in the SUV were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital and treated for minor injuries. They were all listed in good condition.

The officers were also taken to a local hospital, where they were listed in good condition.

The male driver of the SUV was arrested. Charges and citations are pending, police said.

Area detectives are investigating the crash.