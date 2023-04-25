CPD hosting police entry exams this week

The Chicago Police Department is hosting police officer entry exams this week.

The exams will take place at the following City Colleges of Chicago locations on Friday and Saturday.

Malcolm X College - 1900 W. Jackson Blvd. Chicago, IL 60612

Olive Harvey College - 10001 S. Woodlawn Ave. Chicago, IL 60628

Richard J. Daley College - 7500 S. Pulaski Rd. Chicago, IL 60652

Wilbur Wright College - 4300 N. Narragansett Ave. Chicago, IL 60634

Two exam sessions will be held at each location on both dates, CPD said.

Doors will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8:30 a.m. for the morning exam session and doors will open at 1:30 p.m. and close at 2 p.m. for the afternoon exam session.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Those who are taking the exam are required to bring a current and valid government-issued photo identification.

Applicants who register in advance on the department website will receive access to a study guide. Walk-ins will also be accepted.

The current starting salary for officers with CPD is $56,040 with an increase to just under $85,000 after your first 18 months on the job.