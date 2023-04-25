Expand / Collapse search

CPD hosting police entry exams this week

By FOX 32 News
Published 
The exams will take place at City Colleges of Chicago locations Friday and Saturday.

CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is hosting police officer entry exams this week.

The exams will take place at the following City Colleges of Chicago locations on Friday and Saturday.

  • Malcolm X College - 1900 W. Jackson Blvd. Chicago, IL 60612
  • Olive Harvey College - 10001 S. Woodlawn Ave. Chicago, IL 60628
  • Richard J. Daley College - 7500 S. Pulaski Rd. Chicago, IL 60652
  • Wilbur Wright College - 4300 N. Narragansett Ave. Chicago, IL 60634

Two exam sessions will be held at each location on both dates, CPD said.

Doors will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8:30 a.m. for the morning exam session and doors will open at 1:30 p.m. and close at 2 p.m. for the afternoon exam session. 

Those who are taking the exam are required to bring a current and valid government-issued photo identification.  

Applicants who register in advance on the department website will receive access to a study guide. Walk-ins will also be accepted. 

The current starting salary for officers with CPD is $56,040 with an increase to just under $85,000 after your first 18 months on the job. 