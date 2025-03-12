Video of fatal Chicago police shooting of burglary suspect released

Note: The above video is from a previous report.

CHICAGO - Body camera footage of the fatal police shooting of a burglary suspect on Chicago’s West Side last month was released on Wednesday.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) released body camera footage from multiple officers who engaged in a shootout with the suspect in the North Lawndale neighborhood on Feb. 2.

The body camera footage of the shooting is available on the COPA website. Warning: the images might be disturbing.

Body camera footage of the police shooting of a burglary suspect on Chicago’s West Side on Feb. 2, 2025, was released. (Civilian Office of Police Accountability)

What we know:

Five Chicago police officers were responding to a burglary when they encountered the suspect, which led to a foot chase and an exchange of gunfire at several locations, including at 18th Street and Lawndale Avenue.

Police said the suspect fired at officers, who returned fire and hit the suspect, police and COPA said.

Officers rendered aid, and the suspect was taken to a hospital where he later died.

No officers were hit.

A gun was recovered at the scene.