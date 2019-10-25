CPD officer hit by car fleeing Fernwood traffic stop: police

article

A man was arrested after allegedly hitting a Chicago police officer with a car while fleeing a traffic stop Friday in Fernwood on the Far South Side.

Officers pulled a Chevrolet Impala over at 1:52 a.m. after “observing minor traffic violations” in the 700 block of West 103rd Street, according to Chicago police. While talking to officers, the driver put the car into reverse, hit one of the officers and drove away.

The officer felt pain in his shoulder and neck but refused medical treatment, police said. He is listed in good condition.

Police pursued the Impala until it crashed into the vacuum area of a gas station in the 7900 block of South State Street in Chatham, police said. The driver got out and tried to run away, but was caught after a brief foot chase.

The 31-year-old man was arrested and a gun was recovered from inside the Impala, police said. Charges are pending.

No other injuries were reported, according to police.