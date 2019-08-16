CPD officer on mayor's security team found not guilty of domestic battery

article

A Chicago police officer who was assigned to Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s security detail has been acquitted of a misdemeanor battery charge.

Cook County Judge Megan Goldish ruled on Friday that 17-year veteran officer Marni Washington was not guilty, according to court records. Goldish also vacated an order of protection between Washington and the 53-year-old woman she was accused of pinning against a wall.

Washington, 50, who served as a “security specialist” on CPD’s Detached Services Unit, turned herself into police after she was charged in the June 27 incident.

She had been accused of pinning a woman against a wall with her arm as the woman was attempting to leave a home, police said at the time. Washington was accused of verbally threatening her, removing her personal property and ripping the woman’s clothing.

Washington was stripped of her police powers at the time and placed on desk duty, police said.

In an email, CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the police department was aware of the court’s decision and was working to complete an administrative investigation.

“Any allegation of domestic violence is taken very seriously by the department and must be thoroughly investigated,” Guglielmi said. “If any wrongdoing is substantiated, individuals are held accountable.”