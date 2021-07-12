CPD Supt. Brown to attend meeting with President Biden on curbing crime

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown is one of several big city leaders visit the White House Monday to hear the president’s plan to curb violent crime.

Chicago experienced another violent weekend with 11 people killed, 40 wounded in gun violence from 6 p.m. Friday to just before midnight Sunday.

Brown has pointed out that illegal guns are a problem in Chicago, even though police have taken thousands off the streets this year.

Chicago’s gun crimes have surpassed levels that shock. The recent killing of a young couple in Humboldt Park, captured on video, was especially disturbing.

Police arrested the man seen in the video, firing a weapon, and say officers will go to great lengths to solve crimes. Brown says the criminals are more brazen and being a police officer is more dangerous.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has appealed to President Joe Biden for help.

The Justice Department is deploying a federal strike force to Chicago to work with local law enforcement to curb gun trafficking.

