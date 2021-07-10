11 killed, 35 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

At least 46 were shot, 11 fatally, across Chicago over the weekend.

A man was killed and another wounded Friday evening in a home in West Pullman on the Far South Side. The shooting occurred around 5:20 p.m. in the 11800 block of South State Street, Chicago police said. Shawn Young, 47, was shot in the head, buttocks and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other man, 34, was struck in the hand and shoulder. He was in critical condition at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

An hour later, a man was killed in Roseland on the South Side. He was on the sidewalk in the 11000 block of South Vernon Avenue when a light-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired about 6:20 p.m., police said. The 39-year-old was struck in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

Two people were shot and killed Saturday afternoon in a drive-by in Englewood on the South Side. The men, 20 and 33, were in the parking lot of a gas station in the 6100 block of South Ashland Avenue when a dark-colored car pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said. The 33-year-old was struck in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The younger man was struck throughout his body and pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was killed and two women were wounded Saturday night outside Cook County Jail. Londre Sylvester, 31, and a woman were walking in the 2700 block of West California Boulevard when two people got out of a car and began firing about 8:50 p.m., Chicago police said. Sylvester was struck in the face and chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The woman, 60, was struck in the knee and taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was listed in good condition. Another woman, 35, standing nearby was grazed by a bullet to her face, police said. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and was also listed in good condition.

On Sunday, a man was killed and another critically wounded in a shooting in the Lower West Side. They were walking in the 2100 block of South Oakley Avenue when someone opened fire about 3:45 a.m., police said. The gunman may have fired shots from a black car. A 22-year old was shot in the chest and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He hasn’t been identified. The other, 25, was shot in the head and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.

Attacks that were not fatal:

A man was wounded Friday in West Englewood on the South Side. He was in a parked car in the 5600 block of South Wolcott Avenue when someone opened fire about 6:10 p.m., police said. The 26-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

A 59-year-old man was wounded late Friday in the University Village neighborhood. He was walking in the 1300 block of South Blue Island Avenue when he shot about 10:15 p.m. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in fair condition..

On Saturday, two men were seriously hurt in a shooting in West Garfield Park. They were standing with a group of people about 1 a.m. in the 4100 block of West Adams Street when someone opened fire, police said. A 32-year-old was shot twice in the chest and went to Stroger Hospital, where he was in serious condition, police said. The other man, 48, was struck in the back, chest and arm and went to Mount Sinai hospital, also in serious condition.

At least 32 other people were wounded in shootings between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

Last weekend in Chicago, 104 people were shot, 19 fatally, making it the deadliest and most violent this year.

