Man arrested in fatal shooting of couple during Puerto Rican Parade: police

An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a couple who were shot while celebrating the Puerto Rican Day Parade in Humboldt Park last month.

Anthony Lornezi was arrested Friday night in San Diego, California, according to Chicago Police Supt. David Brown. Lornezi was charged with first degree murder.

Gyovanny Arzuaga and Yasmin Perez were shot on West Division Street on the Northwest Side around 9:15 p.m. on June 9, hours after the parade had ended.

Police said Perez and Arzuaga were ambushed by three men. A video shared widely on social media of the alleged shooting showed the victims being pulled out or falling out of a car with a Puerto Rican flag.

Arzuaga, 24, died. Perez, who was shot in the neck and died days later.

Brown said Lornezi fled to California following the shooting, but was located using surveillance by Chicago police. He has 26 felony arrests and seven convictions, Brown said.

The couple leaves behind two children. A GoFundMe has been created to help their family.