CPD: Suspects rob, carjack victims at gunpoint in Wicker Park, Humboldt Park

Six armed robberies and carjackings have been reported in Wicker Park and Humboldt Park since Aug. 11.

According to police, in each incident, multiple offenders in a black vehicle approached the victims, and demanded their personal property.

In some incidents, the suspects forced the victims to unlock the victim's cell phone.

In the most recent incidents, police aid the suspects took the victims' vehicles as well.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

2300 block of W. Wabansia Ave. on August 11 at 9 p.m.

1700 block of W. LeMoyne St. on August 12 at 1:45 a.m.

1700 block of N. Milwaukee Ave. on August 14 at 4 a.m.

1400 block of N. Elk Grove Ave. on August 15 at 4:50 a.m.

1500 block of N. Damen Ave. on August 16 at 2:35 a.m.

2700 block of W. Hirsch St. on August 17 at 2:43 a.m.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at (312) 746-7394.