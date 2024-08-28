Amy Jacobson no longer CPS coach after controversial comments about Gus Walz

The Brief Chicago Public Schools volleyball coach Amy Jacobson is no longer employed after making controversial comments about a neurodivergent teenager on a conservative radio show. Jacobson and her co-host made insensitive remarks about the son of the Democratic Vice Presidential nominee, Tim Walz. The Amundsen High School principal issued a statement saying Jacobson was no longer part of the athletic program.



A Chicago Public Schools (CPS) volleyball coach is no longer employed after making controversial comments on a conservative radio talk show.

Amy Jacobson was, until recently, the girls' volleyball coach at Amundsen High School on Chicago's North Side.

Jacobson and Dan Proft host Chicago's Morning Answer. During a recent show, they talked about a moment during the Democratic National Convention (DNC) when Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz's 17-year-old son, Gus, was shown cheering for his father.

Gus Walz is neurodivergent, meaning he has a non-verbal learning disorder and struggles with motor coordination and social skills. But that didn't stop the hosts from commenting on him.

"There was that other moment with field marshal Walz with the IVF riff that we'd talked about. What's the deal with his kid? Can somebody get Gus Walz some ritalin?" said Proft.

The Amundsen principal sent a letter to the school's community Wednesday saying Jacobson was no longer part of the athletic program. The letter came after there were reports of Amundsen parents demanding she be fired.

"Our focus remains maintaining the integrity of our program and providing a positive experience for all of our student athletes," Principal Eilers said in the letter.

Jacobson and Proft gave an on-air apology, but for some, that was not enough.

Proft sat on the board for Envision Unlimited in Chicago, which provides a variety of services for people with disabilities or other special needs.

Following the comments, the CEO of External Affairs for Envision Unlimited, Suzanne Ross, said: "It was brought to our attention that one of our board members made comments that were wholly inconsistent with our values and code of ethics as an organization and, at their core, insensitive and insulting to the very people and families that we serve. We immediately convened our board’s executive committee to discuss the situation and unanimously decided to remove this individual from our board."

CPS responded to the controversy, stating: "As a system, we are honored to serve all children, and we strive to ensure a safe, welcoming and inclusive environment, free of any bias, discrimination or harassment. We strongly disagree with any remarks contrary to those values."

Eilers did not say if Jacobson resigned or was fired.