CPS, Illinois Board of Education awarded $2.9B to help provide trauma-informed care in schools

New federal grants were announced Friday to help provide trauma-informed care in schools.

Chicago Public Schools and the Illinois State Board of Education have been awarded $2.9 billion.

The money comes from a federal trauma support in schools grant program created by Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin and Illinois Rep. Danny Davis in 2018.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Durbin spoke about the goal of the funding Friday at Westinghouse College Prep.

Rep, Davis also shared a personal account discussing the impact of his grandson's murder on both his family and his peers.

Davis hopes a program like this can make a difference for others who have gone through similar experiences.