CPS parents protest in-person learning as COVID cases rise among kids

CPS families were taking to the streets on Monday in frustration over schools' COVID plans and policies.

The group of parents gathered in Logan Square to say more needs to be done as COVID cases involving kids rise across the nation.

A number of speakers were expected and then the group planned to march to Mayor Lori Lightfoot's house to make their demands heard.

The parents, students and educators were protesting what they say has been a "chaotic reopening."

Organizers claim classrooms are overcrowded and that thousands of kids in schools are being sent home to quarantine. They also claim that CPS contract tracers are up to a week behind and are not returning parents’ calls.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The parents want schools to immediately implement changes to make in-person learning safer and they want remote learning accessible anyone who wants it.

"Right now, we do know that a lot of parents are sending their kids to school because they feel like they have to and we think a lot of those parents would actually choose to keep their kids home if given the choice," said Cortney Ritsema, CPS parent and protest organizer. "This is a win-win situation, because if the students are allowed to stay remote, the schools will be able to social distance better because the classrooms will be less overcrowded."

In response to the protest, Chicago Public Schools released the following statement.

Advertisement

"The district’s contract tracing operation is working around the clock to support schools and help families navigate instances of exposure to COVID-19. As part of our processes, we have given principals the authority to flip classes to remote learning while a full case investigation is being completed by the CPS Contact Tracing Team as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in a timely manner…."