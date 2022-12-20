As of now, CPS says classes will still be in session Thursday despite predicted snow storm

Chicago Public Schools says classes will still be in session Thursday despite the heavy snow and dangerous winds that are predicted to hit Chicago this week.

However, CPS says that this could change based on the weather forecast.

After-care and out-of-school programming will be canceled for Thursday.

Chicago Public Schools released a statement, saying in part:

"The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority, especially when weather conditions are potentially dangerous. Heavy snow is being predicted for the afternoon of Thursday, December 22, therefore all after-care and out-of-school-time programming will be canceled on this date.

Our current plan is that classes will be in session for CPS students on Thursday, December 22. We will continue monitoring the weather forecast closely and will make a final determination tomorrow (Wednesday, December 21) about our plan for holding classes on Thursday. While we hope that students will be in school for a full day of instruction on Thursday, it is possible that schools could dismiss early due to weather conditions. All families will hear from us directly on Wednesday once a final decision is made.

Again, all after-school activities are canceled for Thursday, December 22, and a final decision will be made and communicated on Wednesday about the status of classes for Thursday.

As a reminder, there are no classes on Friday, December 23 for students."