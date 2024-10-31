Former CPS student repeatedly sexually assaulted by security guard during school hours: lawsuit

The Brief A lawsuit has been filed by Lane Brown, LLC against the Chicago Board of Education and a former high school security guard for the alleged sexual assault and abuse of a minor identified as John Doe during 2021. John Doe, who was 15 at the time, claims he was targeted due to his vulnerabilities and subjected to daily grooming and assaults by Tywain Carter, the security guard, at Dunbar Vocational Career Academy.



lawsuit has been filed against the Chicago Board of Education and a former security guard at a local high school, for allegations of repeated sexual assault and abuse of a then-15-year-old student.

The complaint, which was filed by Lane Brown, LLC on behalf of the plaintiff, identified as John Doe, recounts the sexual assaults that took place in 2021 during school hours.

John Doe, now 18 years old, said he was targeted by a school security guard, Tywain Carter on his first day at Dunbar Vocational Career Academy due to his age, size and status as a new transfer student. The guard promised to protect John Doe from school bullies and gained the trust of his family by meeting his mother, attorneys said.

The complaint detailed how Carter's grooming tactics involved daily encounters with the student, including taking John Doe out of class on an almost daily basis to secluded areas like a faculty-only computer lab to sexually assault him.

The lawsuit charged Carter, who pleaded guilty in 2023 to sexual assault and abuse of John Doe and another student at Dunbar, with repeated acts of sexual assault and abuse. According to the documents, six members of the high school staff allegedly witnessed Carter's behavior and did not report it to proper authorities, as mandated by the Chicago Board of Education policies and their training.

The lawsuit alleged Carter used physical force on John Doe, such as pushing him against a wall, choking and sexually abusing him.

The abuse came to light when John Doe informed his mother of the incidents, leading to reports filed with the Chicago police and the school, the subsequent arrest of the security guard, and his guilty plea.

"How many unauthorized removals from class are needed before the staff starts to question the security guard’s behavior? The school let me down," John Doe said in a statement.

Attorneys for John Doe are seeking a sum of at least $50,000 for each of the six counts that were filed in the complaint.

"[John Doe} should be compensated under our laws for what immense harm he has sustained," John Doe's attorney Nick Kamenjarin said. "Certainly he would like an apology and an acknowledgment of what happened to him by CPS, which they have not reached out to him at all to see how he's doing or to extend an apology."