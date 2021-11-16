CPS seeks over $100K from parents after discovering students didn’t live in district

Chicago Public Schools is pushing to expel three students after finding out they don't live in the district.

CPS claims the parents lied about their address to get around the $14,000 yearly non-resident rate.

Now, the district wants to charge them more than $100,000 in tuition on top of the bill.

It is also pushing to permanently bar the students from ever attending any selective enrollment schools.