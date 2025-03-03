Expand / Collapse search

South Chicago high school evacuated due to gas smell: CPS

By Nic Flosi
Published  March 3, 2025 8:16pm CST
The Brief

    • A boiler exhaust issue caused a gas smell at Noble-Baker College Prep on Monday.
    • Students and staff were evacuated for about two hours before returning to class.
    • Repairs are underway, and normal operations are expected to resume Tuesday.

CHICAGO - Students and staff at Noble-Baker College Preparatory High School in South Chicago were evacuated Monday morning after a boiler exhaust issue caused gas to accumulate inside part of the building, according to Chicago Public Schools (CPS).

What we know:

CPS said the issue affected only the Noble-Baker side of the building it shares with Bowen High School.

While there was only a slight smell of gas, students and staff were moved to an adjacent auditorium at Bowen High School as a precaution.

Building engineers worked to repair the issue and ventilate the area. After about two hours, students were allowed to return to class around 1 p.m.

Bowen High School students were not affected by the incident.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to Baker College Preparatory High School on Monday due to a smell of gas.

What's next:

CPS stated that final repairs are expected to be completed in time for Noble-Baker students to return to school as usual on Tuesday.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by Chicago Public Schools.

