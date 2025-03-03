South Chicago high school evacuated due to gas smell: CPS

The Brief A boiler exhaust issue caused a gas smell at Noble-Baker College Prep on Monday. Students and staff were evacuated for about two hours before returning to class. Repairs are underway, and normal operations are expected to resume Tuesday.



Students and staff at Noble-Baker College Preparatory High School in South Chicago were evacuated Monday morning after a boiler exhaust issue caused gas to accumulate inside part of the building, according to Chicago Public Schools (CPS).

What we know:

CPS said the issue affected only the Noble-Baker side of the building it shares with Bowen High School.

While there was only a slight smell of gas, students and staff were moved to an adjacent auditorium at Bowen High School as a precaution.

Building engineers worked to repair the issue and ventilate the area. After about two hours, students were allowed to return to class around 1 p.m.

Bowen High School students were not affected by the incident.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to Baker College Preparatory High School on Monday due to a smell of gas.

What's next:

CPS stated that final repairs are expected to be completed in time for Noble-Baker students to return to school as usual on Tuesday.