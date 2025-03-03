South Chicago high school evacuated due to gas smell: CPS
CHICAGO - Students and staff at Noble-Baker College Preparatory High School in South Chicago were evacuated Monday morning after a boiler exhaust issue caused gas to accumulate inside part of the building, according to Chicago Public Schools (CPS).
What we know:
CPS said the issue affected only the Noble-Baker side of the building it shares with Bowen High School.
While there was only a slight smell of gas, students and staff were moved to an adjacent auditorium at Bowen High School as a precaution.
Building engineers worked to repair the issue and ventilate the area. After about two hours, students were allowed to return to class around 1 p.m.
Bowen High School students were not affected by the incident.
The Chicago Fire Department responded to Baker College Preparatory High School on Monday due to a smell of gas.
What's next:
CPS stated that final repairs are expected to be completed in time for Noble-Baker students to return to school as usual on Tuesday.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by Chicago Public Schools.