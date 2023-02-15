CPS student brought gun to school last month: authorities

A student brought a gun to a school on Chicago's South Side last month.

According to officials, the student, age unknown, brought the gun to Wendell E. Green Elementary School on Jan. 27 in the Longwood Manor neighborhood.

The gun was secured and the CPS Office of Safety and Security as well as the Chicago Police Department responded to the school.

No threats were made with the gun and no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The principal said that the school would be implementing additional safety measures as a result.

The letter sent to parents from the school read in part:



"The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority, which is why I am writing to inform you of an incident that occurred at our school. Earlier today, we were made aware of a gun inside one of our classrooms. We immediately secured the gun and notified the CPS Office of Safety and Security and Chicago Police Department for support. No threats were made with the gun, and no students or staff were injured as a result of this incident. We are handling this matter in accordance with CPS policies and will be working with the Office of Safety and Security to implement additional safety measures at our school next week. While I cannot provide further details for privacy reasons, please know that we are taking this situation extremely seriously to ensure the safety of our school community."