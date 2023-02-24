CPS students plead for more social workers, mental health services at Little Village High School

CPS students are pleading for more support at Little Village High School.

Students and community members spoke outside the school Friday addressing recent violence in their neighborhood and asking for more resources.

Students say they need more social workers and mental health services to address bullying and reduce suicides.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"There's a lot of bright, brilliant minds here in little village. We have a whole group of youth behind us that want change in their neighborhood, and we should be listening to them, not ignoring them," said community organizer Kristian Armendariz.

Earlier this week, a woman was found dead in a Little Village alley.

A separate community group is offering a reward to solve the case.