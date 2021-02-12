CPS to launch 4 school-based vaccination sites next week

Four school-based vaccination sites will launch next week and will offer 1,500 first-dose vaccinations each week that are soley dedicated for CPS staff.

Chicago Public Schools (CPS) and Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) made the announcement on Friday and said the district has already offered 2,000 expedited vaccinations earlier this week for pre-k, cluster staff and those who could not be granted an accommodation who live with vulnerable family members.

"As we work to restore our children's access to high-quality, in-person instruction, ensuring the safety of our entire school community will always remain our top priority," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "The launch of these vaccination sites and the expansion of this surveillance testing program are core measures that only strengthen our already-robust safety strategy."

The district also said they developed a prioritization plan to offer vaccination opportunities, based on the time employee groups have spent working in school buildings during the closure and proximity to other employees.

"Widespread vaccination and an expanded surveillance testing program are critical components of our strategy to safely reopen as we phase in tens of thousands of staff and students in the coming weeks," said CPS CEO Dr. Janice K. Jackson. "Through our partnership with CDPH and healthcare partners, we have already offered vaccination opportunities to more than 7,500 of our school-based staff members and will be offering thousands more over the coming weeks."

Employees will be excused from work duties during their vaccination appointment.

The district says it will notify employees when appointments are available to them based on the equity-based priority list established by the district.

If an employee misses their initial opportunity to sign up, the district will provide an additional offer at a later date.